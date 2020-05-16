Gunraj says not GECOM’s responsibility to investigate observations – Alexander, Hughes differ

Commissioner Sase Gunraj yesterday has said, in his view as an attorney-at-law, that it is not the responsibility of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) to investigate claims of discrepancies and anomalies occurring in the March 2 General and Regional Elections. Gunraj is of the considered view that such an investigation is in the domain of the Court.

He made this view known after questio

ns by reporters at the National Recount Media Centre about how the many discrepancies being claimed by the governing coalition would be dealt with.

Commissioner Vincent Alexander had said that, at the end of the recount for every region, the Commission would examine the observations recorded and determine how to treat with them. Pointed to Alexander’s comment, Gunraj said, “That, perhaps, is Commissioner Alexander’s view on it and I don’t share that view. The statements of recount are the conclusive evidence of the result of the election, in our contemplation, and that is what focus should be on.”

Gunraj said that all of the case law related to the conduct of the elections speaks to the investigations being done by the Court, “not at the Commission level”.

“It’s not the Commission’s place to investigate those allegations. The investigation of those allegations, respectfully, is the domain of the Court. And all of the case law related to the conduct of the elections, etc. speaks to investigations or interrogations… to be done by the Court, not at the Commission level.”

Asked whether he is effectively saying GECOM should ignore the observations, Gunraj said that he would not use the word ‘ignore’ but would simply say that it is the Court’s domain. This statement beckoned a response from AFC executive, Cathy Hughes, who told reporters that it is important for GECOM to address the claims.

Hughes said the party wants to know what GECOM will do with the information, and she took the opportunity to call on GECOM to explain, “how we’re going to look at all these anomalies and discrepancies that we are seeing”.

Hughes questioned if the Coalition should be handing over to GECOM the death certificates and other documents gathered as evidence to support the Coalition claims. She stated that there is one section of the legal fraternity saying that GECOM should investigate.

Hughes said she thinks Guyana needs to wait a few extra days if that is what it will take for GECOM to investigate the claims and ensure that “everybody is confident”. She said, “if it is not GECOM’s responsibility, somebody has to explain how that happens.”