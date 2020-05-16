‘Government ’congratulates Granger on “re-election”

The Department of Public Information late last night issued a statement congratulating President David Granger on both the fifth anniversary of his swearing in to office as well as what it referred to as his reelection to office, even as the Guyana Elections Commission is in the middle of a recount of the 2020 General and Regional Elections.

“The people of Guyana,” the statement said, “in 2015, elected President Granger for the honesty, decency and integrity which he embodies. And it is evident that after a successful first term as President, the electorate of Guyana reposed confidence in his leadership and re-elected him for a second term. The government looks forward, with optimism and anticipation, to President Granger’s second term in office and wish him greater success in the next five years as he leads the delivery of the good life for all Guyanese.”

The statement from the Executive conflicts with repeated statements by the President that he would both abide by the Constitution of Guyana and commit to the outcome of the recount, which would decide the final results of the elections. GECOM has not yet declared a winner of those elections since the recount has not yet been completed.