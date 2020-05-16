ERC pushes for national harmony during elections impasse, COVID-19

Latest update May 16th, 2020 12:59 AM
As cases continue to climb in the number of individuals tested positive for COVID-19, the Ethnic Relations Commission (ERC) says it is joining calls for Guyanese to practice social distancing and only to go out when it is absolutely necessary.
“There is no existing playbook to combat this pernicious virus,” a release from the Commission said. “but what is known is that having fewer gatherings, wearing of facemasks, constantly washing of hands and the use of an alcohol based sanitizer daily, would slowdown the spread of the virus.”
In spite of the pandemic, the ERC says it continues to work although its office remains closed due to the unprecedented COVID-19 lockdown. According to the Commission, persons who feel they are being discriminated against based on their ethnicity can still file a complaint to the ERC: “Any accompanying evidence would also be useful. Letters with complaints can also be sent to the ERC Office: 66 Peter Rose and Anira Sts. Queenstown, Georgetown. A complaint can also be made by filling out an online form on the ERC website at erc.org.gy or by downloading MY ERC APP to one’s mobile device.”
The Commission also disclosed that it recently undertook initiatives to strengthen awareness and celebration of the Guyanese diversity. The Public Education and Awareness Unit of the ERC recently launched the ERC ‘Diversity Challenge’ on its Facebook Page and is inviting Guyanese to celebrate their culture by visiting the page and connect especially with friends and family who are of different ethnic backgrounds.
“Although a great amount of concern exists due to COVID-19 and the elections impasse,” it noted, “the ERC nevertheless urges Guyanese who are spending most of their time at home to take advantage of the ‘Diversity Challenge’ and celebrate our many cultures. The ERC remains resolute to promoting national harmony among the various ethnic groups and its work involves conflict resolution, public education, investigation and research.”
