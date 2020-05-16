DIMENSIONS

By Clement J. Rohee

FEAR:

Afraid of being detected,

Ignorance, driver of fear of being infected,

Neither the brave nor the cowardly, young or old, the strong nor weak, rich or poor are spared,

A malady we all have the potential to share;

To safe havens we run for fear of being decimated;

‘Tis the locking down that makes all feel demotivated.

OBEDIENCE:

In companionship with COVID tho’ by stealth,

Enforced on a populace no option but obediently to consent;

A fear based on obedience no reason to repent,

With scant attention, denial of rights, one day to lament;

Law enforcement beckons, with a thousand threats to contend.

DISCONNECT:

The worst can ever happen,

To humans who with COVID have survived,

The longing for physical contact so unceremoniously denied;

Severed by COVID a distance imposed, a three-foot pole forbidden less we end up decomposed.

Family and friends, all who once together did blend,

Comrades in arms in the trenches and in solidarity did defend,

Now stand disconnected as if in a season that has no end.

LONELINESS:

Creeping up on us comes feelings of loneliness

Ushered in by COVID in its dreadful awfulness,

Day and night, night and day in our loneliness we sit,

Fearful of someone breaching our emptiness as if adrift,

Was it the same loneliness for Adam why Eve was created in ponder,

As COVID continues with ravages at home and far yonder.

DESPAIR:

A human condition that COVID breeds,

Fighting with strength no desire to concede;

dissonance, desolation no faults of theirs,

In quiet contemplation what the future

holds only bring tears;

To many their loved ones taken away in wheel chairs,

The only escape is in daily prayers, where is HE they cry out, why to us, they ask, has fallen this nightmare?

LIBERATION:

Alas! the story of life is not yet over,

No more the need to act as if undercover,

Just as mankind triumphed in all spheres of human endeavour

So with science, on command

human development at the center,

No longer victim to this social aberration,

Intervening as if to stop humanity’s march everlasting towards preservation, perpetuation and rejuvenation.