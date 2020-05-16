Cathy Hughes, Aubrey Norton contradict Press. Granger on credibility of elections

Latest update May 16th, 2020 12:59 AM
People’s National Congress executive Aubrey Norton and Alliance For Change executive Cathy Hughes both contradicted President David Granger on the credibility of the March 2 elections during back to back interviews with reporters at National Recount Media Centre yesterday.When it was pointed out that the numerous complaints being brought by the Coalition regarding what they claim to be irregularities in the voting contradicted repeated assertions by the President that the elections were free, fair and credible, Norton responded that, “He never said that ‘credible’. He said they were free, fair and orderly. Now they are two different things.”
