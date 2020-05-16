Cancelling elections should be out

DEAR EDITOR,

Sections of the media carried coverage of moves to cancel the 2020 elections. I should be surprised, but I am not, given my cynicism over any statement, any development, from any political figure or corner. There is always more than meets the eye, more that requires not just a critical mind, but one that thinks along the lines that the devious operate.

As I consider this cancellation development, I am reminded of a saying, which I particularly like, because this latest grenade, lobbed into the laps of unsuspecting Guyanese captures the contemplations and conduct of local politicians; almost all of them, and certainly the main ones from both sides. The saying goes like this: to understand a thief, act like a thief. I interpret this to mean think like a thief, and since this Guyana’s politics being discussed, there is much material with which to work. I have gotten so good at this that I might end up being a better political thief than the best of them.

So, as I read this news about a possible plot to cancel the 2020 elections, my first reaction was: by whose dirty hands? From whose nasty, calculating minds? Once again, because I am dealing with a large bunch of disreputable Guyanese politicians, I am unable and unwilling to segregate the characters from any one side, relative to the source of such a devious manoeuvre. For emphasis: I will not give either the PPP or PNC any benefit of any doubt on this; there are no reserves left.

With that as context, and my position, I proceed to look at this latest vulgarity about possible manipulating circumstances for the cancellation of the elections. First, we as a society, do not have the stamina for another series of elections machinations; we do not have the mental capacity nor patience for another elections; we may not even have the time, while our people are trapped at home without sustenance, prospects, and spirit.

Second, I go along and pretend (pretend only) that, indeed, the PNC have constructed plans and harbour visions towards an endgame of cancellation of elections. I think that that would be self-defeating, particularly given its longstanding insistence that it won. It is difficult for me to think that it would retreat or divert when that victory is almost within the grasp, since that would be counterintuitive, if not self-defeating. And if that bone of contention about it cheating is becoming more and more provable, then I have problems with its brass easing determination to stay the course. The party’s record has shown that it is not squeamish, or overly concerned, with whatever fallouts could come on its head. Further, it is taking the unswerving stance that it has been robbed, so surrendering the electoral high ground under those circumstances would be one thing that it is not its political DNA. Not when it has the perceived upper hand. Not when its leader has asked his supporters to be patient. Not when it can unleash forces to compel its ascension, cheating or no cheating.

Still, assertions that it is moving in the direction of cancellation may not be altogether without merit. For, from the opposition standpoint, all of this business about ‘clear pattern’ of contamination of elections is so much smoke and mirrors to cover-up numerical elections deficits, at which the PNC are also past masters. There is none better than it with talents and skills. According to the opposition’s train of thought and its own additions, it does not have leg to stand on, so the PNC has manufactured this latest subterfuge to confuse and mislead still further. Red herrings, they call that in the environment from which I hail. To push the envelope, the PPP sees this as a Black Swan event. That is, the probability of the PNC honestly and actually winning to be summed up this way: not in millennia.

On the other hand, it could be that the PPP leadership is engaging in own games of deep deception. The word, also from the beginning, was that it had cooked up a grand stew, one thick with many corrupting ingredients, some of which are supposed to be coming to light soon. Thus, the way I see this, is that the PPP is engaging in its own defensive manoeuvre, by going on the offensive and pinning the dirty deed (cancellation) on the tail of the donkey, which is the only one standing in the ring, meaning the PNC.

In the circumstances, if the claims of the PNC are on the money, then the PPP has some swift damage control to do. It cannot allow that to gain purchase in the sights of the international community, for its members would look like the biggest fools in Christendom, or anywhere else. The PPP would no longer have any trust or goodwill in its wing.

All things considered, it would be better to have the elections cancelled, if only to conceal tracks and the extents of the evils wreaked upon vulnerable and gullible Guyanese. I am totally against any such thing.

Sincerely,

GHK Lall