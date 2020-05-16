AAG boss hails opening of international athletics season

The international athletics season is scheduled to resume in August and will conclude in October this year with a series of one-day meetings after most of the Continental Tour Gold and Wanda Diamond League meeting directors have pledged their commitment to organise their events on rescheduled dates in 2020.

And, the President of the Athletics Association of Guyana (AAG); Aubrey Hutson, has hailed this news as a step in the right direction with the first World Athletics Continental Tour Gold meeting of the year, the Paavo Nurmi Games in Turku, Finland, slated to be held on August, 11.

Eight of the ten Continental Tour Gold meetings originally scheduled for 2020 have been confirmed for this year, although many have been rescheduled to fall between August and October with a total prize money purse of at least US$200,000 being offered for each Gold meeting.

During an invited comment with Kaieteur Sport, Hutson explained that, “This will be good news for some of our senior athletes who are out of the college system in the U.S. and looking to use Track and Field as a means of income including Arinze Chance, Brenessa Thompson and Troy Doris to name a few.”

“What this announcement allows is for a pathway to the return to normalcy and an opportunity for up and coming athletes to showcase that they are high caliber, deserving to compete at the international level which would lead to invitations at future meets.”

Hutson continued, that he is approaching the news of the International athletics seasons resuming competition with a bit of optimism and athletes will also appreciate such, since they would be able to gage what level they are at now, following a layoff of competition caused directly by the coronavirus pandemic.