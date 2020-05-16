A video dealing with the issue of foreign electoral observers

Latest update May 16th, 2020 12:05 AM
DEAR EDITOR,
As the recount marches on and the Statements of Recount continue to match the copies of GECOM’s Statements of Poll posted online by the PPP, a video of LFS Burnham was sent to me simultaneously by several persons. The video shows Burnham dealing with the issue of foreign electoral observers, Burnham is captured saying: “We are not a colony, we run Guyana, let us settle our differences in Guyana. It is our right to say when they may come and when they may not come, I am tired of these busy-bodies, let them go and mind their own farmyards”. I made a few inquiries as to the source and timing of this video clip and was surprised at the feedback.
The Ministry of the Presidency has a new Director-General, but the information arm and machinery remains unchanged, this arm is being used by those who are urging President Granger to be sworn-in using Mingo’s fraudulent declarations.
This video shows Burnham at his zenith as he strong-arms the foreign powers and dismisses electoral observers as ‘colonizers’; all of the ingredients are there to inspire Granger to be like LFSB, a Kabaka among men.
Respectfully,
Robin Singh
