A video dealing with the issue of foreign electoral observers

May 16, 2020 Letters

DEAR EDITOR,

As the recount marches on and the Statements of Recount continue to match the copies of GECOM’s Statements of Poll posted online by the PPP, a video of LFS Burnham was sent to me simultaneously by several persons. The video shows Burnham dealing with the issue of foreign electoral observers, Burnham is captured saying: “We are not a colony, we run Guyana, let us settle our differences in Guyana. It is our right to say when they may come and when they may not come, I am tired of these busy-bodies, let them go and mind their own farmyards”. I made a few inquiries as to the source and timing of this video clip and was surprised at the feedback.
The Ministry of the Presidency has a new Director-General, but the information arm and machinery remains unchanged, this arm is being used by those who are urging President Granger to be sworn-in using Mingo’s fraudulent declarations.
This video shows Burnham at his zenith as he strong-arms the foreign powers and dismisses electoral observers as ‘colonizers’; all of the ingredients are there to inspire Granger to be like LFSB, a Kabaka among men.

Respectfully,
Robin Singh

