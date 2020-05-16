A man still fighting fuh he pension

Is who seh Adam resign from the Waterfall paper? Dat person gat to get dem head examine.

Adam get transfer to de Kranicle paper…with a sign marked, “Not returnable”. Dem boys hear how people seh he get tired after tellin’ lies fuh 25 years. So he gone over to de Kranicle to speak de truth.

Dem boys know he was an honest and good man. He seh he wuk many places and de last place he wuk before de Waterfalls paper was de Kranicle. He complain bitterly how when the Pee-Pee-Pee-Cee come in power in de early 90s, dem knack he off and refuse to give he de pension.

After 23 years, the PNCR come back in office and dem too still nah give he de pension. De Waterfalls bossman promise to give he a big pension package but only after he collect he pension from the Kranicle. Dem boys agree with the bossman. Dem boys note de Pee-Pee-Pee-Cee didn’t pay he pension; the Pee-Hen-See-R and the Hay-Eff-See come and dem too nah pay he pension. So why should de Waterfalls paper pay he pension before dem odders?

De bossman set aside a nice package after Adam seh he tired and he want give dem young reporter a chance. But de bossman insisting dat de Kranicle wah owe he for nearly 30 years now to pay he fuss. De bossman of the Waterfall paper seh when he dun collect wah the Kranicle owe he, he should check back with the Waterfalls paper.

But dem boys know the bossman of de Waterfalls paper miss he drinkin’ partner. Dem boys know he nah gon do Adam like wha dem others do. Talk half and watch some people sweat to pay de pension while others sweat fuh collect it.