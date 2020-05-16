21 T&T oil workers stuck in Guyana return home

Trinidad (Trinidad Guardian) – Twenty-one T&T nationals who had found themselves on the outside looking in when borders closed at midnight on March 22, returned to this country on Thursday. The citizens who had been working in the oil industry in Guyana were allowed to fly into T&T yesterday morning on two flights holding ten and eleven persons respectively.

The first group arrived around 10:30 am at the Piarco International Airport. They were processed and their luggage placed into Ministry of National Security buses that had been waiting at the airport for the group to arrive. Within an hour’s time, they left the airport and were transported via convoy to the National Racquet Centre in Tacarigua.

The second set of passengers was also taken to the facility later in the day. They will spend the next 14 days in quarantine at the facility. The Racquet Centre had only been vacated last Tuesday by 33 nationals who had been brought home from Barbados on March 22.

On May 1, 69 citizens and one permanent resident were allowed to return to this country from Suriname. They had been placed in quarantine at the University of the West Indies South Campus in Debe and are set to complete their 14-day quarantine period yesterday.