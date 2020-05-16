Latest update May 16th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

21 T&T oil workers stuck in Guyana return home

May 16, 2020 News 0

Trinidad (Trinidad Guardian) – Twenty-one T&T nationals who had found themselves on the outside looking in when borders closed at midnight on March 22, returned to this country on Thursday. The citizens who had been working in the oil industry in Guyana were allowed to fly into T&T yesterday morning on two flights holding ten and eleven persons respectively.

The 21 T&T oil worker disembarking at the Piarco Airport on Thursday.

The first group arrived around 10:30 am at the Piarco International Airport. They were processed and their luggage placed into Ministry of National Security buses that had been waiting at the airport for the group to arrive. Within an hour’s time, they left the airport and were transported via convoy to the National Racquet Centre in Tacarigua.

The second set of passengers was also taken to the facility later in the day. They will spend the next 14 days in quarantine at the facility. The Racquet Centre had only been vacated last Tuesday by 33 nationals who had been brought home from Barbados on March 22.

On May 1, 69 citizens and one permanent resident were allowed to return to this country from Suriname. They had been placed in quarantine at the University of the West Indies South Campus in Debe and are set to complete their 14-day quarantine period yesterday.

More in this category

Sports

Positive efforts seen to resolve the Chris Gayle outburst issue

Positive efforts seen to resolve the Chris Gayle outburst issue

May 16, 2020

In what could be deemed as a positive outcome stemming from the recent outburst from West Indies star batsman Chris Gayle involving the Caribbean Premier League (CPL) and fellow Windies teammate...
Read More
Sinclair aims to repeat Super50 showing in CPL

Sinclair aims to repeat Super50 showing in CPL

May 16, 2020

Hetmyer, Paul & Permaul in WI 30-man provisional squad But no room for Shepherd & Keiran Powell

Hetmyer, Paul & Permaul in WI 30-man...

May 16, 2020

West Indies fast-bowler Beaton on board with food hampers

West Indies fast-bowler Beaton on board with food...

May 16, 2020

CWI was “broke” before COVID-19 – source

CWI was “broke” before COVID-19 –

May 16, 2020

Boxers becoming frustrated in Cuba, plead to be brought home

Boxers becoming frustrated in Cuba, plead to be...

May 16, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019