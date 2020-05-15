The United States government should focus on its domestic issues, not ours

Dear Editor,

Just recently the Kaieteur News published a statement by U.S Congressman Hakim Jeffries in which he castigated the United States and particularly officials of that country, for statements coming out of the Embassy in Guyana and the US Secretary of State on the recently held elections in Guyana. In essence, the Congressman was saying to these officials and the U.S. to display a more hands-off method on Guyana as the U.S itself was not without sin and could not cast the first stone as a result.

These officials, encouraged by some local tunnel-vision luminaries with their own selfish agendas continue to point out the tooth pick in our eyes while ignoring the plank in theirs.

Having resided in the United States for decades I am an ardent follower and observer of this country’s political and electoral maneuvers and I can state without fear of contradiction that the system is in no way perfect. In fact, far from it.

I am just as alarmed as the congressman in witnessing the glaring double standards and hypocrisy of these U.S officials as evidenced by their statements/threats to do as they say or else! A cursory look see of the daily confusion emanating from the White House would leave any thinking person scratching his or her head as to the embarrassment for the president currently in charge of the country. This character has been leading or, better still, is misleading the country by midnight tweets. Plainly intellectually-challenged with a fifth-grade vocabulary, Trump’s most notable accomplishment was to further divide the country for his own selfish ambitions and with his veiled support for the ultra right-wing rabid racists, he has become their poster boy. No morals, incompetent, inept, foulmouthed with a penchant for calling his detractors names and forever pointing the finger of blame away from himself rather than taking responsibility for his mess-ups.

The current fiasco in relation to coronavirus testing and the timing of the delayed response of the United States back in early January is now on full display, as expected, Trump blames the WHO and threatens the organisation with a withdrawal of funding. Meanwhile he was running around the country back then labelling those early reports a ‘hoax’, one of the few favorite words in his limited vocabulary. No wonder he is threatening to take his school to court if his transcript is made public. Reminds one of a similar situation in Guyana.

It boggles the mind listening to or reading about these forked tongue hypocrites dictating to our country while having Donald Trump in the People’s House. I would suggest as humbly as I can, that their time would be better spent trying to drag the country out of its social, economic, and political mess it is in and maybe, just maybe, it would not be so easy for China to fill the void left by the U.S.

And to those shortsighted local politicians inviting the U.S meddling in our affairs, take a look at Venezuela, a glance into Guyana’s future. I, like so many others, would suggest you leave your selfish agendas at home and sit down at a table with an eye towards working out a solution for our issues put Guyana and it’s future first, inviting the United States in is a prescription for peril. They don’t care one bit about our country, their first priority is our resources, starting with oil. I have always held the view that oil may well turn out to be our curse rather than the blessing many see it to be once the U.S is involved. Thank you Congressman Hakim Jeffries for speaking truth to power!

Respectfully

Claudeston G. Massiah