The media needs to begin fact-checking the governing coalition

Dear Editor,

Why is the media continuing to give publicity to the obvious lies and distortion being peddled by the APNU? I can understand Guyana Chronicle as they are the APNU’s mouthpiece, but not the rest.

It is time that the rest of the media either stop, as some of the media have done in the USA in relation to Trump and his alternative news, or they do not carry the APNU lies unless their reporters are able to ask questions, or if the APNU Press Releases are followed by a fact-check.

For example, Joe Harmon’s attack on Bruce Golding: he never addressed the specific accusations made by Mr. Golding. All he did was attack Golding’s apparent relationship with Mr. Jagdeo. What does that have to do with anything? They were leaders of their countries at one time and obviously would have developed a relationship. I have friends in the PPP, the PNC and the AFC. Does that compromise my integrity?

Their problem is that they judge everyone by their own character, which is devoid of any integrity. Golding did not say anything different to the Commonwealth Group, the Caricom observers, Barbados’ PM Mottley, Trinidad’s PM Rowley, The Carter Center or the diplomats. So they are all without integrity? Those in the PNC know that they lost the election and now are trying to create a civil strife when the real results are determined. They are taking a page out of the Trump playbook.

All of the observer missions and diplomats saw what happened. There was no problem and no controversy until just before Region 4, when they realised that the PPP was so far ahead that they could not catch up. Then Mingo played his joker card.

The point really is that the PNC had a year to rig properly but they were arrogant and convinced themselves that the Guyanese people were right behind them. They ignored the fact that the last two elections were won by one seat. They ignored the fact that the support for the AFC gave them the edge. They ignored the fact that the AFC has lost all support and credibility. There was no way they could win a fair election. Poor LFS must be spinning in his grave. He taught them how to do it but maybe they are too arrogant to learn.

Regards,

Reds Campbell