The AFC needs a change in leadership

The leadership of the Alliance for Change (AFC) has disgraced itself. It has also brought the party into disrepute and has become an embarrassment to its membership. The party stands on the brink of being reduced to national insignificance unless the members of the party take action to remove the present leadership of the party and to install a new team which would restore public confidence in the party and its original objectives.

The AFC is not its leadership. The AFC is its full membership. The members of the party have a duty to try to save the party in which they have invested so much over the past 15 years.

They should now allow a small group of now discredited leaders to become the reason for the ruin of the party. Unless the members intervene, the AFC’s decline will be irreversible.

Right now a small band within its leadership is endorsing egregious elections’ results. Some of them are making the most foolish and unintelligent statements. The actions of some party leaders are downright shameless. These leaders are placing the AFC firmly in the undemocratic and dictatorial camp of the PNCR.

The AFC’s association with the PNCR has discredited the party. The AFC was treated like a doormat by the APNU.

It is time for the AFC to regain its self-respect. The membership should take action to ensure that the AFC does not associate itself with any further attempt to foist an illegitimate government on the people.

The membership cannot depend on the AFC leadership to ensure democracy. The leadership needs to be changed. A new leadership should be elected in accordance with the democratic principles which are enshrined in the AFC’s Constitution.

The AFC had pledged itself to support democratic values, including the fundamental rights of Guyana and the rule of law. The tango, which the AFC is presently engaged in with the PNCR, goes against the very spirit of those values contained in the party’s Constitution.

The AFC was established as a check against authoritarianism. It is now pushing the country back to the bygone era of authoritarian rule.

The AFC was formed to promote respect for democratic values. It now stands complicit in an attempt to subvert a free and fair elections by its support for tainted declarations in District 4. It is shameless that one of its leaders is now attempting to endorse those discredited results from District 4.

Fifteen years ago, the AFC won popular appeal because of its condemnation of corruption. It now faces the same type of allegations which it railed against. The party has come full circle.

The AFC has lost its way under the present leadership. If there is to be any hope and any future in the AFC, the present leadership has to go. It is the responsibility for the members of the AFC to save the party by voting the present leadership out of office.

The membership of the AFC needs to disassociate the party from any attempt to benefit from tainted election results. The membership has to call in the leadership to accept to step down for their betrayal of the democratic process.

The membership should summon a special National Convention – the party’s highest decision making forum. It should call, at that meeting, for the AFC to disassociate itself from the flawed District 4 declaration. It should demand that the party commit to the present process of transparency. The members should urge the party to accept the outcome of the recount.

It should also move a motion of no-confidence in the present leadership and invite new persons to step forward to rebuild the party. This is the only way in which the AFC can hope to restore its damaged credibility.

If it persists with the present crop of leaders, it will end up isolated locally and internationally. The present leadership has to go for the sake of the survival of the AFC.

