Ramcharran named RHTY&SC / DTV 8 Mother of the year 2020

At just 16 years-old, Jonathan Rampersaud is considered one of the best cricket talents in the ancient county of Berbice .The left handed middle order batsman and right handed offspinner is a permanent member of the powerful Rose Hall Town NAMILCO First Division team and over the last two years has been playing in the Guyana Cricket Board Franchise League for Upper Corentyne.

He represented Guyana at the Under-15 level in 2018 and was even named in a training squad by Cricket West Indies for a tour to England based on his outstanding performance for Guyana. The Rose Hall Town Youth and Sports Club MS member credits his mother Rohanie Ramsarran for his success on the field of play and also in the classroom where he excels as a student at the JC Chandisingh Secondary.

With his father being sidelined due to illness, Ms. Ramsarran has become the breadwinner of the family while taking care of her only child. The management of the club this week recognised the hard work, commitment and sacrifices of Ms. Ramsarran in the life of her son and named her as the RHTY&SC/DTV 8 Mother of the year 2020.

A delegation led by Secretary/CEO Hilbert Foster visited the surprised parent at her Portugese Quarters, Port Mourant residence to hand over a collection of gifts, trophy and medal. Foster hailed her as a positive role model parent and one of the main reasons why her son is a success on and off the cricket field.

Foster, who is also the President of the Berbice Cricket Board (BCB), stated that she is one of the few parents who turns up at matches to see their child play the game while at the same time being Jonathan’s closest advisor.

He recalled the role that Ms. Ramsarran played in getting her very disappointed son in continuing to play the game despite his shock at being left out of the Guyana Under-17 team last year despite his outstanding performances for Berbice with both bat and ball.

Foster urged the awardee to continue to uphold her high standards and to share her experience with younger parents as it was very important for youths to understand the importance of education, discipline, religion, sports and culture while saying no to drugs, alcohol and crime.

In response, an emotional Ramsarran stated that she was much honored to be named as the Mother of the Year and expressed gratitude to the club and DTV 8.She noted that her son was her joy and as such it comes naturally to take care of him.