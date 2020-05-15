‘Pleasure trip’ vehicles banned on E’bo ferries – cargo vehicles top priority

Authorities have announced new measures for ferries that traverse the Essequibo River between Supenaam (Region 2) and Parika (Region 3).

Specifically, there are tight restrictions on the movement of private cars for ‘pleasure’ purposes with priorities given to cargo vehicles.

According to the Transport and Harbours Department yesterday, the new measures are for that route across the Demerara River.

It would come as businesses filed complaints of waiting days at the respective terminals with their cargo vehicles, but unable to cross. One business owner from Essequibo said that a cargo vessel was stuck at Supenaam and was only able to cross yesterday.

“In compliance with COVID-19 Emergency Measures (No. 3) made pursuant to the Direction by the President given under the Public Health Ordinance cap 145, the Transport and Harbours Department wishes to reiterate the implementation of the following stringent measures to monitor domestic movement of persons to and from the islands, with specific emphasis on the Parika to Supenaam route…”

The statement said that two vessels will be allowed to travel between Supenaam – Parika (return trip, Monday to Friday). The first departure is scheduled at 7:00 am with the second between 8:30 am and 10:00 am.

The Parika to Supenaam trip will see the first departure (unscheduled) between the hours of 10:00 am – 12:00 pm with the second (scheduled) at 2:00 pm.

The department also advised that to ensure the health and safety of all persons, it has taken the decision to give priority to cargo vehicles, medical emergency vehicles, and other categories

authorized to travel by management.

According to the department, small vehicles travelling on pleasure will not be allowed.

“Passengers are asked to wear their mask at all times while onboard the vessel and maintain social/physical distancing. Failure to comply with these requirements will result in a passenger(s) being denied re-boarding of the vessel,” the notice said.

It was also disclosed that passengers will be subject to additional assessment on the purpose of their trip before being given permission to board the vessel.

“Please be reminded that once your travel is for pleasure or you do not have cargo you will be denied entry by authorities, including the Guyana Police Force.”

The department also announced that “any person permitted to travel to work for essential services under the COVID-19 Emergency Measures Notice shall have in his or her possession an official identification document and official work identification document or proof of workplace which must be supplied if requested by the Guyana Police Force prior to boarding.”

It added, “Please be reminded that the Transport and Harbours Department will continue the aforementioned schedule unless otherwise publicly informed. Please note that such restrictions on travel are for national health, safety, and protection, and persons are reminded to remain at home and adhere to the COVID- 19 Emergency Measures.”