No response from COVID-19 task force on new workstations

Despite assuring the Chair of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) Ret’d Justice Claudette Singh of a prompt response to the approval of six new work stations for the National Recount, the Commission is yet to receive word from the National COVID-19 Task Force.

Commissioner Sase Gunraj told the media that the Commission daily meet with unable to occur for this very reason.

“The reason for us not meeting today is the failure of the COVID-19 Task Force to provide a report of our visit yesterday…”

GECOM intended to add six new workstations to the ten already in place at the site of the National Recount; the Arthur Chung Conference Center with the aim of increasing the pace of the recount to meet the 25-day timeline set.

Gunraj said that it was expected by the end of the morning today, GECOM would have received a correspondence from Task Force in relation to the walk through they had at the facility.

“As we speak, the Chairman’s Office has not received any documentation from the COVID-19 Task Force.”

This now puts the Commission in a difficult position as according to Gunraj, they would need the report before moving ahead to implement the additional workstations with COVID-19 safety measures in mind. He reiterated his view that the progress of the recount is stymied by the Task Force.