No response from COVID-19 task force on new workstations

Latest update May 15th, 2020 10:44 AM
Despite assuring the Chair of the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) Ret’d Justice Claudette Singh of a prompt response to the approval of six new work stations for the National Recount, the Commission is yet to receive word from the National COVID-19 Task Force.
Commissioner Sase Gunraj told the media that the Commission daily meet with unable to occur for this very reason.
“The reason for us not meeting today is the failure of the COVID-19 Task Force to provide a report of our visit yesterday…”
GECOM intended to add six new workstations to the ten already in place at the site of the National Recount; the Arthur Chung Conference Center with the aim of increasing the pace of the recount to meet the 25-day timeline set.
Gunraj said that it was expected by the end of the morning today, GECOM would have received a correspondence from Task Force in relation to the walk through they had at the facility.
“As we speak, the Chairman’s Office has not received any documentation from the COVID-19 Task Force.”
This now puts the Commission in a difficult position as according to Gunraj, they would need the report before moving ahead to implement the additional workstations with COVID-19 safety measures in mind. He reiterated his view that the progress of the recount is stymied by the Task Force.
May 15, 2020At just 16 years-old, Jonathan Rampersaud is considered one of the best cricket talents in the ancient county of Berbice .The left handed middle order batsman and right handed offspinner is a...
May 15, 2020
May 14, 2020
May 14, 2020
May 14, 2020
May 14, 2020
I was trained in history and the social sciences. I have a duty to history to put down things (I prefer to write “things”... more
The leadership of the Alliance for Change (AFC) has disgraced itself. It has also brought the party into disrepute and... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Developing countries, including Caribbean Community (CARICOM) states, would make a grave mistake... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]