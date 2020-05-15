Moses Nagamootoo should be ashamed of failures of coalition government

Dear Editor,

Please permit me to respond to an article published in the Guyana Chronicle under the caption “Guyana shining on all fronts”.

In the article, the Prime Minister boasts of the developments made by the Granger Government. This article, Mr. Editor, is a complete falsehood sparked by someone who appears to be delusional.

Over the course of the past five years, the APNU+AFC Government has completely mismanaged the economy by spending lavishly on brand new Toyota Land Cruisers, extravagant parties, renting of homes for government officials and super salaries for the elderly now employed by the government, among others. All major sectors, with the exception of oil, have seen a dramatic downturn during the past five years.

In fact, if it wasn’t for the discovery of oil, Guyana, would be completely broke. The mismanagement of the economy has led to hundreds of businesses closing up shop. Additionally, the closure of the sugar estates led to thousands of persons being unable to afford basic necessities.

The truth of the matter is that APNU+AFC came to power with goodwill from a large portion of Guyanese, irrespective of race and they were, therefore, held to a higher standard than` the PPP Government. What we have seen from APNU+AFC is the most incompetent government Guyana has ever seen. The Prime Minister, himself, was a mere figurehead with Joe Harmon holding the actual power of Prime Minister.

It is for these reasons among others that the electorate rejected them at the 2020 polls. Moses Nagamootoo’s and David Granger’s legacies will forever be remembered for the following:

1. The only government in the history of Guyana to fall to a no-confidence motion;

2. Instead of complying with the law and holding elections within three months, Moses Nagamootoo and David Granger challenged the legality of the no-confidence vote by arguing that 33 is not a majority of 65; an argument filled with asininities; the legal precedent on which they relied on for the rounding up formula being described by the CCJ as “irrelevant”;

3. Illegally appointing Patterson as Chairman of Gecom;

4. Losing the 2020 elections and then attempting to rig the elections;

5. Spreading false narratives among their supporters so that when the true results of the elections are declared, their supporters will feel cheated and will take to the streets;

6. Being dishonourable and failing to do the right thing by conceding defeat so that the country can move on, peacefully and harmoniously so that we can battle COVID;

7. Further fracturing our precarious race relations by their false narratives on the elections.

Moses Nagamootoo, you ought to be ashamed.

Yours truly,

Krishnanandat Arjune