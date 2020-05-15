Joe Harmon’s sentiments on Bruce Golding are not reflective of the people of Guyana

Dear Editor,

Joe Harmon does not represent the people of Guyana. He must stop dragging the ‘people of Guyana’ into his folly while attacking diplomats and international observers who spoke out against the brazen attempts to steal the elections including the current attempts to delay and derail the recount process.

The statements made by Mr. Bruce Golding as the Head of the OAS Observer Mission and also those made by the international community are not directed against the people of Guyana or the nation, but rather they are directed against Harmon and his co-conspirators in APNU+AFC and GECOM.

How can all of the independent observers and all of the political parties, except APNU+AFC, make similar statements of condemnation against the blatant rigging attempts perpetrated by Mingo with his fraudulent declarations and also the numerous attempts to derail the verification and tabulation process?

Even respectable CARICOM Heads of Government made negative comments about the process and what they observed. APNU+AFC have embarked on a smear campaign attacking the diplomatic and international community for speaking out against the actions which were observed, including Mingo’s fraudulent declarations. They also witnessed the persistent efforts by APNU+AFC to derail the elections and recount process with the tacit cooperation of corrupt elements within GECOM.

It did not escape the observation of most people that the positions taken and statements made by APNU+AFC were echoed by GECOM and vice versa which gave the impression that they were the one and same.

APNU+AFC supporters found easy targets in the female diplomats, namely the Canadian High Commissioner Lilian Chatterjie and the American Ambassador Sarah-Ann Lynch. It is a shameful act and shows a total lack of respect for the diplomats and a total disregard for the important role they play and the countries which they represent.

Joe Harmon has now joined the bandwagon in launching a brutal attack on the personality of Mr. Bruce Golding for exposing the attempts to rig the elections. No amount of preposterous display of outrage or incredulous claims of innocence by Harmon and APNU+AFC, can negate the facts or erase from the memory of those who witnessed the fraudulent and criminal activities which occurred from the time of the passage of the no confidence motion to the current recount.

When will the genuinely honest and decent people within the APNU+AFC stand up and speak out against the brazen attempts to rig the elections, the continuous embarrassment to our nation and the shameful attacks on the diplomatic and international community? Maybe there are no genuinely decent and honest people left in APNU+AFC.

No matter what happens from here, it is abundantly clear that APNU+AFC is finished as a viable coalition and also as singularly surviving political parties in their current construct. It is time for APNU+AFC and GECOM to allow the recount process to proceed without any frivolous interruptions so that it can be concluded within the time frame allotted.

The world knows that the PPP/C won the elections based on GECOM’S own Statements of Poll which were posted at every polling station and with copies given to each contesting political party. The PPP/C supporters have been very patient even in the face of bullying and numerous shenanigans by APNU+AFC.

The General Secretary of the PPP Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo has been very patient and accommodating during this APNU+AFC+GECOM engineered ordeal. Most importantly, our President-elect Dr. Irfaan Ali has shown great leadership, patience and care for the people of Guyana. While APNU +AFC are busy trying to steal the elections, Dr. Ali has been leading a national volunteer effort in response to the COVID-19 crisis by providing face masks and food hampers to our citizens across the country while still working closely with Dr. Bharrat Jagdeo on elections issues.

Democracy and the rule of law must prevail with the support of Guyanese and the international community. We await the timely conclusion of the recount which will simply confirm the PPP/C victory and the swearing in of our next President of Guyana Dr. Mohamed Irfaan Ali.

Yours sincerely,

Bishram Kuppen