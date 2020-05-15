GECOM to try counting wet ballot box

Latest update May 15th, 2020 10:44 AM
The Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) will be making an attempt to recover the contents in the water-logged ballot box from Region One. Commissioner Sase Gunraj explained that by the end of today, the ballot box should be checked, bringing the count for Region One to a finality.
GECOM had been stalled from completing the recount of the last of the 99 ballot boxes in Region/District One due to the soaked condition of the box, discovered on the first day of the National Recount.
