GECOM to try counting wet ballot box

May 15, 2020

The Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) will be making an attempt to recover the contents in the water-logged ballot box from Region One. Commissioner Sase Gunraj explained that by the end of today, the ballot box should be checked, bringing the count for Region One to a finality.
GECOM had been stalled from completing the recount of the last of the 99 ballot boxes in Region/District One due to the soaked condition of the box, discovered on the first day of the National Recount.

Ramcharran named RHTY&SC / DTV 8 Mother of the year 2020

