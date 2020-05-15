De int’l community get de middle finger

Ole people seh if the heat too much fuh yuh, stay out de kitchen.

De heat definitely too much for the HAP-New and the HAY-Eff-See. Dem nah only feeling hot; dem getting heated.

De two invite people fuh come and observe the elections. De people nah come pun dem own. But when dem people see Mingo at wuk, de people start fuh talk.

De HAP-New get vex. Dem start attack de same people wah dem invite.

Fuss, dem seh de people hin-terferin. Den dem stop de Carter Centre from coming back.

Dem seh de airports dem close but quietly dem allowing de Exxon oil workers to flight in.

Dem nah want de farrin people to see the recount. Dem start attacking de farrin people personally.

Is suh when you lose and yuh can’t tek yuh licks. Yuh does get personal.

A man decide fuh show de international community he middle finger. He basically tellin’ dem to go to hell.

If dem HAP-New people wha trying fuh benefit from rig elections brazen enough fuh tell off de farrin people, imagine wha gun happen if dem go back in office.

Dem gun be wuss than Burn-ham. Dem go trample pun de ordinary man. Dem gun see yuh house and land and like it and den tek it.

Dem gun see yuh gyal picknee and wan tek dem. When you protest, dem gun show yuh the middle finger like wha dem show dem farrin people.

Rum-Jattan, Trotty and Na-Ga-Much-To-Do promise dem boys fuh hold de HAP-New feet to de fire.

Instead, it looking like dem foot get bun or dem preparing fuh cut and run.

Talk half and wait fuh see de backlash from de farrin people.