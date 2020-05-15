COVID-19 Task Force to advise on new workstations today

Six possible workstations for the elections recount, ongoing at the Arthur Chung Conference Center, have been identified by the Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM).

However, the National COVID-19 Task Force (NCTF) has to provide the Commission with feedback today on whether those new work stations are approved.

GECOM’s Public Relations Officer, Yolanda Ward, told to the press that a team from the NCTF visited the site yesterday to identify possible new workstations with the aim of ramping up the recount process and meet the 25-day timeline.

Initially, the team was scheduled to meet with GECOM on Wednesday, however, this meeting was delayed due to the unavailability of the ‘virologist’.

Ward told reporters that “They had a visit but no initial feedback was provided to us. What they [Task Force] have indicated is that they will prepare a report and submit to the Chair and they have made a commitment that they will provide her with some preliminary details…”

While she noted that the six areas were identified by the Commission, it is unclear which locations will receive approval.

“Based on the guidelines and further discussions at the Commission meeting tomorrow (today), they will be able to concretize the number of workstations to be established and the methodology going forward as to how those workstations will be allotted for the duration of this exercise,” the PRO said.

The Commission had already begun preparations for the new work stations, by deploying 10 understudies to each current workstation, making it easier to transition over to the new ones. Additionally, separate staff for these proposed workstations will not be an issue for the Commission which committed to training more if there is a need.