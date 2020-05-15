BCB and RHTY&SC Cricket teams continues its benevolence

Food hampers, cleaning detergents, scorebooks and Law books presented

The Berbice Cricket Board (BCB) with the support of the 10 cricket teams from Guyana’s leading youth and sports organisation, Rose Hall Town Youth and Sports Club, MS continues to make a positive difference in the Ancient County despite the lockdown due to the coronavirus crisis.

The two organisations in early April joined hands to launch a food hamper project for less fortunate families during this ongoing Covid-19 Pandemic. The project has already resulted in over 600 food hampers handed out along with hundreds of face masks at the cost of over $2M. BCB President Hilbert Foster; who is also the Secretary/CEO of the RHTY&SC stated that at the start of the project, the aim was to distribute 600 food hampers but the demand for assistance is so high that it would continue.

The two organisations last weekend also shared out a large amount of cleaning detergents to several public institutions in the Central / Lower Corentyne areas including the Rose Hall Town Council, Rose Hall Town Post Office, Port Mourant N.D.C and the Port Mourant Public Hospital.

The detergents would be used to sanitise the Rose Hall Town and Port Mourant Markets while it would also assist the Public Hospital in its weekly cleaning programme. The cleaning detergents were donated to the RHTYSC by one of its major sponsors, Farfan and Mendes Ltd. and Mines Services Ltd.

The Township of Rose Hall is also on card to be sanitised by the RHTYSC in joint arrangement with the Mayor and Town Council, Guyana Fire Service and the Chesney Office of the Guyana Water Inc.

The BCB and RHTY&SC last week also continued their distribution of scorebooks to clubs across Berbice with eleven scorebooks handed over. Clubs benefitting from the donation include Police, Rose Hall Canje, Guymine, Young Warriors, East Bank Blazers, Mt. Sinai and Betsy Ground.

Clubs in the New Amsterdam/Canje area who have not received scorebooks to date are asked to contact BCB Assistant Secretary Ameer Rahaman on 641 0890. The distribution of the scorebooks, valued at $300,000 is expected to benefit over 80 clubs in the county.

Meanwhile, the BCB has also benefitted from a donation of several copies of the MCC Rules of Cricket 2019 Edition and would be distributing them to the leading clubs with proper junior structures, the Umpires Association and senior coaches.

Copies of the 168 pages book would also be printed for distribution to the other clubs as the BCB strives to make sure that players and officials at all levels are fully informed of the Laws of the Game.

Distribution of food hampers would continue this weekend with the joint team headed by Foster and Public Relations Officer Simon Naidu visiting villages in the New Amsterdam/Canje area while scorebooks would also be handed over to the West Berbice Cricket Association for clubs in that area.