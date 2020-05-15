Attack on Golding unjustified, with world condemning fraud

Dear Editor,

Joe Harmon’s attack on former Prime Minister Bruce Golding is unfounded and unjustified with the entire world condemning electoral fraud. Wasn’t it Harmon who on several occasions stated that the President would be sworn even when the election count was in dispute before the court? Didn’t he want Granger to swear in from Mingo’s fraudulent count of the ballots? Didn’t he also say that Lowenfield had prepared a report from the Mingo fraud and that it should be approved by Gecom Chair to facilitate the swearing in of Mr Granger? Isn’t there serious conflict between the President and Harmon over swearing in? Why is Harmon disputing fraud? If he so believes that the coalition won the election, why did our party engage in court cases to block the recount? Why is our party opposed to releasing the SOPs to back the claim of victory? Why is Harmon opposed to the Carter Center coming to monitor the process?

Former Jamaica PM Bruce Golding, on behalf of the OAS, documented the cases of fraud and cited evidence. The fact that counting fraud was publicly displayed and videoed for the world to see makes Harmon’s attack on the character of the PM incredulous. The former PM gave an account of what he observed. His account is substantiated by that of former PM of Barbados, Owen Arthur, on behalf of the Commonwealth. PM Arthur also condemned the rigging as did the observers from other international bodies.

The former PM of Senegal, on behalf of the Carter Center mission, assailed Gecom and the government for the rigging. The Caricom observers also said the counting was a fraud. Every international body has condemned the rigging. No international body or observer has sided with the government’s narrative that there was fraud by the opposition on voting. Does Harmon really think our party’s supporters are fools? Are all the former PMs and observers lying? As observers said, the voting itself was not rigged. The counting of Mingo was rigged and allowed to happen by the chair and accepted by Lowenfield. I hope no attempt would be made to rig the recounting and the process would be brought to a quick conclusion.

I am very embarrassed by the behavior of Mr. Harmon and other leaders of my party. I can’t quite understand why my President, Mr. Granger, a good Christian, leader of my party, and the person I voted for, is silent allowing Harmon to peddle nonsense. Why isn’t the President stopping this foolishness?

Mr. Granger, a veteran army man, should know when to concede. Don’t fight a war that you have no chance of victory. The whole world is against you, condemning fraud. The whole world said there was fraud in the count of SOPs. The President as a military strategist and tactician, would know that barefaced electoral banditry can’t work in today’s world. The President should recognize that the fraud that obtained under Burnham and Hoyte is not doable today.

The nature of the world’s response to electoral fraud has changed. Fraud was not easily documented during the 1960s thru 1992 and one got away with it. Today, it is a different kind of war fought on social media. International observers are aggressive and won’t close their eyes to it; they won’t compromise their integrity. And no loyal army or police can defend fraud when the world watches and when they threaten serious consequences. Even the army and police would fall into the sanctions net.

Mr. Granger please display respect for the intelligence of our party’s supporters. We are not imbeciles. Don’t show total disregard to our supporters. Harmon and others are telling supporters that the PPP was involved in fraud, yet Harmon and our party claimed victory. Are Harmon and our party saying PPP engaged in fraud for our party to win? Is that what the President is also endorsing? Does the President, like Harmon, think we are idiots? We lost the election. Let’s move on. Concede defeat and let’s start the healing and rebuilding process!

Yours truly,

Bro Joshua Emmanuel