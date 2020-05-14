Latest update May 14th, 2020 12:59 AM

World Bank has new regional chief

Carlos Felipe Jaramillo has been named as the World Bank’s Vice President for the Latin America and the Caribbean Region.

He will oversee the bank’s relations with 31 countries and a portfolio of ongoing projects, technical assistance and grants of almost US$32 billion.
According to the World Bank, under his leadership, the bank’s operations in the region will focus on fueling growth, reducing poverty, supporting equality and protecting the environment.
Jaramillo was previously the World Bank country director for Kenya, Rwanda, Somalia and Uganda, based in Nairobi.
There he managed an operational portfolio of more than 80 projects representing a total investment of more than US$12 billion to help countries share and apply innovative knowledge and solutions to the challenges they face.
Prior to his role in Africa, Jaramillo was the senior director of the World Bank Group’s Macroeconomics, Trade and Investment Global Practice (MTI), where he led a global team of more than 450 economists. Since joining the World Bank in 2002, he has also served two terms as country director in the Latin America and Caribbean Region.
Before joining the Bank, Jaramillo was a public servant in the Government of Colombia, holding offices in the Ministry of Finance, the Central Bank and the Ministry of Trade. Jaramillo holds an M.A. and a Ph. D. in development economics from Stanford University. He has taught at the Department of Economics of the Universidad de Los Andes in Bogota and at the University of Maryland, College Park.

New 2019