Woman, daughter, 11, home after two months in quarantine

A mother and daughter, 11, who spent two months in quarantine, are home again after being cleared of the COVID-19 virus.

Yesterday, Roshanie Singh-Baboolall, in her late 20s, was elated that she is home again.

She was the daughter-in-law of the late Ratna Baboolall, the 52-year-old New York-based woman who is recorded as the first COVID-19 death in Guyana.

Her entire family from the Good Hope home, East Coast Demerara was picked up and held in isolation by authorities with tests later revealing a number of them positive.

“Good morning everyone… I am Roshanie Baboolall… and my daughter Samantha Baboolall would like to thank everyone for their blessing and prayers for us. We are home. So blessed to be home. Thank you so much,” the mother said in a Facebook post yesterday.

Roshanie Singh-Baboolall made the news late last month after complaining via Facebook about life in the quarantine at the West Demerara Regional Hospital.

The mother had deemed it an irresponsible mix-up of her daughter’s Coronavirus test results.

The woman had said that since her mother-in-law died, the entire family was taken to a quarantine facility and subjected to COVID-19 tests on March 16. Since then, the family has remained quarantined.

Her 11-year-old daughter was subjected to more than five tests. On the first occasion, she stated that the result was positive; the second test result was positive while the third came back negative.

When contacted, the woman had told Kaieteur News that her daughter was subjected to a fourth test. According to her, the health workers returned to administer a fifth test after stating that they did not collect enough of a sample on the last occasion to provide an accurate result.

Following her pleas last month, the authorities had removed the family from West Demerara and placed them at the East Bank Demerara Regional Hospital at Diamond.

Guyana has recorded more than 100 cases of COVID-19 with 10 deaths.

The country’s airports remain closed to international flights with a curfew in place.