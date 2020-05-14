Two more recoveries; no new COVID-19 cases

– 34 persons tested in the last 24hrs

– 62 active cases isolated

Two more novel coronavirus (COVID-19) recoveries have been recorded, bringing the total to 41.

Since March 11, Guyana has been confirmed to have 113 recorded COVID-19 cases. No new cases were recorded yesterday.

Of these 113 cases, Guyana has recorded 10 deaths and 41 recoveries.

This was disclosed by Deputy Chief Medical Officer, Dr. Karen Gordon-Boyle in the daily COVID-19 Update.

So far, 1,020 persons have been tested with 907 of those tested returning negative.

Sixty-two persons remain in isolation at various facilities across Guyana.

Three others are housed in the COVID-19 ICU at GPHC while five are being monitored in institutional quarantine.

Seven of Guyana’s ten Administrative Regions have now recorded positive coronavirus cases while Region Four remains the epicentre.

The Public Health Ministry has recorded confirmed cases in the following areas:

On the East Coast of Demerara, positive cases were reported in Atlantic Gardens, Friendship, Golden Grove, Good Hope, Lusignan, Plaisance and Strathspey.

On the East Bank of Demerara confirmed cases have been reported in Diamond, Grove, Land of Canaan, Providence and Timehri.

Several areas in Central Georgetown were also identified. These include Kitty, Sophia, Turkeyen, Liliendaal, Cummings Lodge, Alberttown and Cummingsburg, Bourda, Lamaha Park, South Ruimveldt and Thirst Park.

Globally, as of May 13, 2020, the World Health Organization (WHO) has recorded 4,179,479 confirmed cases with 287,525 deaths. In the Region of the Americas, the number of confirmed cases has increased to by 37, 847 and now stands at 1,781,564 cases while deaths have increased by 1,955 and now total 106,504.

The Ministry of Public Health is again calling on all citizens to heed the health advisories and observe the correct hygiene measures and precautions. Citizens are also asked to always practice social distancing in the workplace, public spaces, and while using public transportation to reduce the spread of the coronavirus diseases. (DPI)