Several illegal mining operations found in Iwokrama forest

– Centre to install cameras, use drone to fight illegalities

The Iwokrama International Centre says it has noted again with serious concern the proliferation of illegal activities in its forest.

These include fishing, hunting, logging and mining.

“In November 2019, we conducted an education and awareness activity so the public should now be well aware of the boundaries of the Iwokrama Forest and permitted activities in the forest. Again, over this last weekend, the Centre’s staff together with teams from the Corps of Wardens under the Ministry of Natural Resources and the Guyana Police Force carried out raids in the Iwokrama Forest. The Centre found camps with several four inch dredges and substantive destruction of the forest floor…”

According to Iwokrama yesterday in a statement, this was a marked increase in intensity from the usual one-man operation using metal detectors and a spade and it is of grave concern to the Centre.

“These activities, the Centre believes are being perpetuated by individuals taking advantage of the current restrictions and lockdown protocols established to combat the COVID –19 virus. The Centre would like to again remind the public and other stakeholders that these activities are not allowed in the Iwokrama Forest unless the Centre gives express written permission for any of these activities to be undertaken.”

Iwokrama said it has spent enough time and resources on education and awareness with regard to these illegal activities in its forest.

“The Centre’s monitoring team together with the regulatory institutions in Guyana, including but not limited to the Natural Resources Corps of Wardens, Guyana Police Service, the Guyana Forestry Commission, the Guyana Geology and Mines Commission and the Environmental Protection Agency will continue to undertake regular monitoring and enforcement activities within the environs of the Iwokrama Forest and the Centre will also be rigidly enforcing the prescribed penalties under the Iwokrama Act and other laws of Guyana to any person(s) found illegally operating in the Iwokrama Forest.”

The Centre said it is installing cameras in certain areas and has acquired a drone with facial recognition software for remote aerial monitoring. A monitoring station will also be strategically placed to monitor boat traffic in these areas.

“Finally, the Centre is offering a reward for any information leading to the arrest and successful prosecution of persons(s) involved in illegal activities in the Iwokrama Forest. The Centre will also be following up on information it received on specific mining operators who we have been told have been working in the Iwokrama Forest. Any arrests will be fully publicized. “

The Iwokrama International Centre (IIC) was established in 1996 under a joint mandate from the Government of Guyana and the Commonwealth Secretariat to manage the Iwokrama forest, a unique reserve of 371,000 hectares of rainforest “in a manner that will lead to lasting ecological, economic and social benefits to the people of Guyana and to the world in general”.

Iwokrama brings together 20 local communities of approximately 7,000 persons and scientists and researchers engaged in groundbreaking research into the impacts of climate change on the forest and measuring the scope and value of its ecosystem services.

Iwokrama said persons cane be fined $100,000 or imprisonment for a period of one year.

“The Centre has previously already imposed penalties on one errant tourism operator who was caught illegally logging in the Iwokrama Forest and a gold miner who was arrested and placed before the courts. “