Recaptured juveniles shifted to Kitty Police Station lockups

– Rank injured during escape

remains off the job

The eleven juveniles who were recaptured after breaking out of the Sophia Holding Centre earlier this month are being detained at the Kitty Police Station.

Police officials stressed that the juvenile offenders are separated from adult prisoners.

Ranks have stepped up security at the station.

One 17-year-old, who was charged with murder, remains at large. According to police sources, the teen and another individual had allegedly beaten a vagrant to death.

Twelve juveniles escaped from the facility about 23:30h on Tuesday, May 5, 2020.

From reports, two of the juveniles broke out of their holding area earlier and hid.

At the changing to the shift after 10:00 p.m., two police ranks on guard were attacked and beaten.

The two juveniles relieved the ranks of keys, which they used to free the others.

Five of the escapees were recaptured the following day in Georgetown.

Six more were nabbed shortly after.

Minister of Public Security, Khemraj Ramjattan has asked for a report on the matter and police said that, “a thorough investigation has been launched into the circumstances surrounding the incident.”

Back in 2016, police had complained about the violent behaviour of some of the juveniles.

They alleged that they were sometimes attacked with makeshift weapons, while other inmates threw and bags of faeces and urine at them.

Ranks had even disclosed that juveniles have even yanked out ‘live’ electrical wiring from the cells to rig up booby traps for the staff.