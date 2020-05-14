Night entertainment at Puruni Landing continues despite curfew

Bars and other nightspots on the Puruni Landing, Region 7, continue to operate as normal with scant attention to the countrywide curfew.

According to concerned persons, despite the COVID-19 measures at the popular Region 7 landing, there has been no let-up in entertainment activities. These would only cease when police make their visits.

The Puruni Landing area does not have a police outpost, and also now has a large influx of Venezuelans.

There have even been flyers for nightly striptease events.

The nearest police outpost is located at the Itaballi Landing, which is an almost-90km drive from the Puruni Landing.

Despite the police visiting and cautioning businesses, there has even been a bikini party.

“We want business and life to go on. But this is a popular mining area landing. We have to pay attention. We are not sure who is coming and what they are carrying. What we know is that one case can cause plenty problems,” one miner said.

And with the proliferation of unlicensed firearms, there is also frequent gunfire in the community, which has residents fearful for their safety.