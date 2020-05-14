Mingo presented “fictitious” numbers in “transparent attempt to alter” election results

Latest update May 14th, 2020 12:59 AM
– Head of OAS Observer Mission
“I have never seen a more transparent attempt to alter the results of an elections.”
That was the scathing comment, which head of the observer mission of the Organisation of American States (OAS) Bruce Golding, made about the tabulation process executed by Region Four Returning Officer, Clairmont Mingo during Guyana’s Elections.
