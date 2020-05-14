Latest update May 14th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Guyana’s 54th Independence to be celebrated virtually

May 14, 2020 News 0

In light of the COVID-19 pandemic, the commemoration of Guyana’s 54th Independence will be hosted virtually.

Director of Culture, Tamika Boatswain

Minister of Social Cohesion, Dr. George Norton

This was disclosed by Director of Culture Tamika Boatswain.
“The country’s 54th Independence anniversary is a very important milestone and while we cannot [physically] come together to celebrate the Department of Culture is working to ensure the celebrations are held virtually,” Boatswain told DPI.
The programmes will be available for viewing on the National Communications Network (NCN) Channel 11, social media platforms and radio.
The Cultural Director disclosed that viewers can expect a local film festival that will be hosted on Channel 11.
“Films made by Guyanese celebrating Guyanese culture, heritage and our social lifestyle.”
There will be features highlighting prominent sportsmen and women and other important figures in the Independence movement.
The public can also expect forums on “health, education and infrastructure, telecommunication, oil and gas and what we should look out for in the decades of development,” Boatswain said
For the children, there will be animated movies telling the story of Guyana’s independence and students preparing for the National Grade Six Examinations can participate in quiz contests both online and on the radio.
A schedule of the events will be released within this week.
Minister of Social Cohesion Dr. George Norton disclosed that the much anticipated flag-raising ceremony will be hosted but following the National COVID-19 Taskforce’s guidelines.
As such, this year’s ceremony will be live-streamed.
“To watch the hoisting of the Golden Arrowhead is something we would want the entire Guyanese population to experience. Therefore, we have put systems in place to conduct recordings of this event and ensuring that it is distributed to the various regions,” Minister Norton stated. (DPI)

 

More in this category

Sports

“We are not ready to play football again” – Conquerors Sampson Gilbert

“We are not ready to play football again” – Conquerors Sampson...

May 14, 2020

The English Premier League and the Bundesliga (German football league) has announced plans to restart competitive football behind closed doors in the near future with the Germans slated to have their...
Read More
What cricket means to West Indians Great Christmas gift as Windies register historic win in S/Africa

What cricket means to West Indians Great...

May 14, 2020

GFF extends congratulations to Bartica Wall of Fame honourees

GFF extends congratulations to Bartica Wall of...

May 14, 2020

Essequibo T20 Bash Cricket Committee donates hampers

Essequibo T20 Bash Cricket Committee donates...

May 14, 2020

Guyana Amazon Warriors retain stars for 2020 season

Guyana Amazon Warriors retain stars for 2020...

May 13, 2020

CWI should think carefully before deciding on English tour

CWI should think carefully before deciding on...

May 13, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019