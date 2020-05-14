GPL’s meter reading, bill delivery through the post resumes

Effective Tuesday, the Guyana Power and Light Inc. recommenced meter reading activities across all served areas in accordance with its schedule for the month of May 2020.

A complete list of the reading schedules is accessible on its website: www.gplinc.net/bill/meter-reading-schedule/

“Meter readings submitted via our WhatsApp service via 608-8575 during May 1 to 11th will be used to generate bills for the stated period. Additionally, if our meter readers are unable to access the meter for actual readings throughout the month of May, our meter reading WhatsApp service via 608-8575 remains accessible to all postpaid customers for use,” GPL announced yesterday.

The state-owned company had halted meter reading as part of its COVID-19 measures.

“Also, customers may now submit meter readings via messaging on our Facebook page

www.facebook.com/GPLIncorporated only during the reading period identified on their most recent bill. During the execution of work by our meter readers, we wish to assure customers that all necessary precautionary measures will be taken by our readers to guard against the risks of the Coronavirus.”

Meanwhile, the power company said that the delivery of mails through the Guyana Post Office Corporation (GPOC) will resume towards the latter end of the month.

Customers can continue to use the following services to check their account balances other means including an online; SMS Freedom: Texting the GPL reference number to 624-0400 or 608-8400.

GPL said it is also offering a website LIVE CHAT or customers contact their call centre on

226-2600.

“Additionally, customers are encouraged to register for Electronic Billing online using:

http://gplinc.net/bill/manage-your-bill/e-billing/. Our Electronic billing service is convenient, ecofriendly and guarantees your bill being sent via email within three days of preparation.”