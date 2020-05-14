Essequibo T20 Bash Cricket Committee donates hampers

Members of the Essequibo T20 Bash Cricket Committee donated a large quantity of food hampers in Region Two on Sunday as part of its COVID-19 Pandemic outreach.

Secretary of the organization, Travis Simon, revealed that the response was great and expressed his sincere gratitude to the donors for coming on board.

The Committee, which has 24 cricket teams across the Region, distributed the hampers from Charity to Supernaam.

“I must extend my gratitude to all the donors both in Essequibo and overseas; we target around 100 people, mostly mothers and widows and they were also happy to be the recipient at this time,” Simon reacted. He further informed that several young cricketers were also beneficiaries because of financial difficulties.

Since COVID-19 began spreading rapidly across the world few months ago, several individuals and sporting organizations in Essequibo and across Guyana have shown their response as well reaching out to people who have lost their jobs or unable to get employed.

Simon mentioned that his committee members took time off on the aforementioned day since it was Mother’s Day to assist with the distributions.

Cricket has also been at standstill in an effort to help curb the spread of the disease, but Simon reckoned that the Committee’s affiliated teams are adhering but at the same time anxious to get back on the field.

The donors are: Rovendra Mandolall, Mohamed Nayeem, Vejai Deonarine, Shekkhan Khan and Jaguars over-40, Devon Ramnauth, Lokesh Lall, Ravi Etwaroo (Cricket Zone USA), Suresh Jagmohan Construction, Alli Khan Construction, Romain Khan, Spartan Challengers S/C, Himanat Nankoo Variety Store, Romest Electrical Service, Ravendra Madholall (Sports Journalist), Devonshire Castle S/C, Pavendra Persaud, Imam Bacchus and Bacchus Bulls, Eickey and Rose Persaud, Fanaz Mohamed, Kissoon Singh Pharmaceuticals, R. Ganesh (RG Mining), Target Hardware, Mavindra Dindyal, Guyana Beverage Inc, Prabhu General Store, Rising Stars S/C, Ramnarine Family, Reliance Hustlers S/C and Peter Jagroop.