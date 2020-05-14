A man build he house without a plan

Guyana discover oil 5 years ago. But we only now trying to revise de oil laws.

Dat is wha you call closing de stable door after de horse done get away.

But yuh gat to expect dem things when yuh put people in position who don’t know wha dem doing.

A man had to point out to dem people in de guvment dat dat before yuh write laws yuh gat to have a policy. De policy gat to come before de laws. Not de odda way round.

But in Guyana, we writing laws without a policy. You call dat putting de cart before de horse.

De guvment borrow US$20M from de World Bank to revise de country’s oil laws.

Is awee picknee and grand picknee who gat to pay back dat money with interest. And yet we don’t have a policy to ensure de laws tek care of we interest.

Is like if yuh building a house. You borrow de money fuh build de house and you hire a contractor and tell he build. But you nah give he de plan. How he gon build? He gon build wha he want and he gon charge you wha he want because he ain’t gat de plan.

Dat is de dotishness wha happen.

We tek loan fuh revise we oil laws but we nah get a plan. So can we even expect dat de laws gon be in we favour?

People writing we oil laws to benefit dem oil company because we nah gat no policy fuh guide dem.

Talk half and wait till tomorrow fuh learn mo about how we ‘fuffuckle’ we oil wealth!