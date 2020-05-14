367 ballot boxes completed in eight days

The Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) has completed the recount of 367 ballot boxes in eight days during the National Recount exercise, which is currently being conducted at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre (ACCC).

This figure represents 10% of the 2,339 ballot boxes to be counted.

GECOM’s Public Relations Officer, Yolanda Ward, disclosed to the press last evening that 56 ballot boxes were counted on Day Eight – 15 for Region 1, 11 for Region Two; 15 for Region Three and 15 for Region Four, the district with the most contentious votes. For the General Elections, 350 Statements of Poll (SOR) have been tabulated. The same figure is given by Ward for the Regional Elections.

She also told the media that GECOM is likely to conclude the recount for Region One today, while noting that 93 of the 99 ballot boxes have been completed. GECOM is likely to commence the recount of Region Five ballots today, she said.

Also today, GECOM is expected to make a decision on increasing the number of workstations at the ACCC, which will be aimed at speeding up the recount process.

Administrative Regions Ballot boxes per region Ballots completed