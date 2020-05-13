Reconsider abortion if you are thinking about it

Dear Editor,

My mother was a single parent with eight children and no money to feed them.

Growing up, my mother constantly reminded my siblings and I how much she suffered to provide for us, and that she didn’t abort any of us. During my teenage years, I used to wish that my mother did abort me because I felt like I was nothing and had nothing. I had no hope, education, food, job, money, opportunities, home, and no father. I wished I was dead.

I grew up in one of the poorest, most violent, and crime-ridden villages in Guyana and to add to this, I was a school dropout and illiterate. I was unemployed and unemployable. I felt life had dealt me a bad hand so when my mother would get angry with me and reminded me that she didn’t abort me, I would say to myself, I wished she did. Then I wouldn’t have to be here to suffer, live in poverty and in this God-forsaken world.

At that time, I didn’t know that God knew of me even before I was conceived. Years later, I found this in the Bible, “Before I shaped you in the womb, l knew all about you. Before you saw the light of day, I had holy plans for you: A prophet to the nations—that’s what I had in mind for you,” Jeremiah 1:5. How wonderful and comforting is it to know that God knew of me and had a plan for my life long before I knew that plan and even when l didn’t want to live.

I want to say today that I am happy that my mother didn’t have an abortion. If she had had an abortion, I wouldn’t have been able to go back to school and get an education and a successful career. I wouldn’t have had a chance to visit so many countries around the world. I wouldn’t have able to have five wonderful and successful children, all university educated, and a wife. I wouldn’t have been given the opportunity to serve in the armed forces of the United States of America. I wouldn’t have been able to serve the people of Iraq and Afghanistan by helping them to become a more democratic country.

I wouldn’t have been able to make a difference in the lives of so many of the citizenry in Guyana. I wouldn’t have been around to enjoy “the good life.” If there is a woman reading this letter, who might be pregnant and might be thinking that there is no way that she can provide for the child, I want to say to her that she shouldn’t have an abortion. That child that she’s carrying may be the next president of Guyana. That child she is carrying may be the next Barack Obama. That child that you are carrying may be the next Dr. Martin Luther King. That child that she is carrying may be the next Mother Teresa. That child that she is carrying may be the next Princess Diana.

We just never know how our circumstances will change for the better in the future. Therefore, our women should not have abortions.

Yours truly

Name Provided