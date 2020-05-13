Latest update May 13th, 2020 12:59 AM

Online Edition of Guyana's Leading Daily

Latest News

Overnight downpour floods sections of Georgetown

May 13, 2020 News 0

Flash flood warnings issued on Monday by the Hydrometeorological Department of the Ministry of Agriculture were not without merit. Flooded streets, yards and even in some cases homes around Georgetown bore testimony of this.

The Ministry of Agriculture compound was also flooded.

Flooded sections of Oronoque Street

A mini-tour of the city by a representative of this media house revealed, among other things, residents of the Kitty area building make shift bridges and stacking sandbags to exit their homes. Along the Regent Street area this same initiative was hurriedly employed by some businesses that had their doors opened.
Pedestrians and motorists alike were seen traversing submerged streets and Bourda Market was forced to shut its gates as a result of being inundated.

 

 

 

 

More in this category

Sports

Guyana Amazon Warriors retain stars for 2020 season

Guyana Amazon Warriors retain stars for 2020 season

May 13, 2020

GEORGETOWN, Guyana, CMC – Guyana Amazon Warriors have retained top players from their 2019 Caribbean Premier League (CPL) squad for this year’s season which is set to start in August unless the...
Read More
CWI should think carefully before deciding on English tour

CWI should think carefully before deciding on...

May 13, 2020

What cricket means to West Indians Sarwan appointed 29th West Indies skipper

What cricket means to West Indians Sarwan...

May 12, 2020

GMR&SC mulls endurance meet following curfew

GMR&SC mulls endurance meet following curfew

May 12, 2020

GBA and Bris O Promotions present hampers

GBA and Bris O Promotions present hampers

May 12, 2020

Rugby a good fit for fly-half Barrow

Rugby a good fit for fly-half Barrow

May 11, 2020

Features/Columnists

Publisher’s Note

Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.

Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]

Weekend Cartoon

Bridge Watch

Demerara Harbour Bridge

> Berbice Bridge […]

New 2019