Overnight downpour floods sections of Georgetown

Flash flood warnings issued on Monday by the Hydrometeorological Department of the Ministry of Agriculture were not without merit. Flooded streets, yards and even in some cases homes around Georgetown bore testimony of this.

A mini-tour of the city by a representative of this media house revealed, among other things, residents of the Kitty area building make shift bridges and stacking sandbags to exit their homes. Along the Regent Street area this same initiative was hurriedly employed by some businesses that had their doors opened.

Pedestrians and motorists alike were seen traversing submerged streets and Bourda Market was forced to shut its gates as a result of being inundated.