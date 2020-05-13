N/A Regional Hospital honours nurses on int’l Nurses Day – 200 balloons released

The New Amsterdam Regional Hospital yesterday joined with the rest of the world in recognizing nurses on International Nurses Day.

International Nurses Day (IND) is an international day celebrated around the world on May 12 of each year to mark the contributions nurses make to society. The date represents the birth anniversary of Florence Nightingale who is considered the founder of modern nursing. This year marks Nightingale’s 200th birth anniversary.

Yesterday in New Amsterdam the nurses were recognised for working tirelessly and beyond the call of duty especially during this period as the world grapples with the Coronavirus disease, Covid-19.

The simple, but impressive ceremony, which was attended by many nurses, was held at the New Amsterdam Hospital.

Among the officials in attendance were the Chief Executive Officer (CEO) of the New Amsterdam Hospital, Ms. Imogen Pydana; Regional Medical Superintendent, Dr. Vasana Henry; Matron Susette August and head of the New Amsterdam Nursing School; Sister Hicken. Also in attendance were Dr; Stamon Carr and Dr; Lord.

The event was chaired by Matron August and the other officials gave words of appreciation to the nurses. In addition to words of appreciation, tokens were also given to Drs. Carr and Lord and the nurses who make up the Covid-19 Task Force at the Hospital.

All the nurses in attendance were also given a bag of goodies as tokens for their hard work.

At the end of the activity, 200 balloons were released into the air in recognition of the 200 birth day of Florence Nightingale.