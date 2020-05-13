Latest update May 13th, 2020 12:59 AM

Morocco buildings razed; Banks DIH building scorched in Bartica fire

May 13, 2020

The owners of the two front buildings of the Morocco Hotel Service and Bar are now assessing damage caused by a fire that occurred after 10pm Monday night in Bartica, Region 7.

The remains of the destroyed property with the scorched Banks DIH building next door.

Barticians watch the blaze on First Avenue Monday night.

The hotel properties are located next to the Banks DIH Limited building on the busy and popular First Avenue of that mining town.
Melted beverage cases told a stark tale of the battle by firemen the night before.
Next door to the Banks DIH building is one of the Morocco buildings where the fire is believed to have originated.
It served as a hotel on the upper flat with the fully-stocked ‘Bolo’s Stretch Your Dollar Variety Store’ downstairs. Next to this building was another of the Morocco buildings that served also as a hotel and bar in the front area on the bottom flat.
Both of the Morocco buildings were destroyed by the fire except the frontal area where the bar is located.
Another building at the back of the two razed properties was saved.
An eyewitness recalled seeing a fuse box on a wall between the said two buildings on fire. There were attempts to extinguish it, without success.
The flames rapidly spread into the bottom flat of the building located next to the Banks DIH building.
The Bartica Fire Service was also on the scene and eventually managed to control the blaze from spreading further onto other nearby buildings.
Investigations are ongoing. (Edward Persaud)

 

