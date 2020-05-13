Media stands in solidarity against Jagdeo’s attempt to marginalize reporter

Latest update May 13th, 2020 2:46 PM
Journalists providing coverage for the National Recount of Ballots at the Arthur Chung Conference Center, this morning stood in solidarity with one of their own after Opposition Leader Bharrat Jagdeo attempted to silence her questions.
Jagdeo turned up at the recount site with the aim of addressing reporters.
The interview was being conducted in a smooth manner until a Journalist from the state owned Guyana Chronicle posed a question to Jagdeo which made him visibly agitated.
His response to the Journalist was “I am not wasting my time with the Chronicle any longer.”
He continued to say “The Chronicle is APNU’s mouthpiece and I am not taking any further question from you because you are spreading the lies.”
His comment was met with immediate rejection by the media workers including senior Journalists who condemned his actions.
The media presented Mr. Jagdeo with an ultimatum that if he does not answer her questions, then no other questions would be asked, bringing the interview to an end.
To this Jagdeo conceded and said, “Alright, okay, ahead and ask me.”
