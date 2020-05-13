Labourer granted $200,000 bail for possession of narcotics

A 20-year old labourer of Ankerville, Port Mourant, Berbice was on Monday charged and placed on bail for possession of narcotics for the purpose of trafficking. In his possession was 230 grams of cannabis.

Akim Benn was charged under section 5 (1) (a) (i) of the narcotics, drugs and psychologists substances control Act chapter 10:10. He appeared at the Whim Magistrate’s Court before Magistrate Renita Singh who read the charge via Skype.

Benn pleaded not guilty to the charge and bail was granted in the sum of $200,000. The case was postponed to the 29th May for statements.

According to the facts of the matter, police ranks, acting on information, swooped down on the home of Benn at Ankerville, Corentyne, Berbice and conducted a search for narcotics. In one of the bedrooms, the ranks found a bulky parcel and 174 small-sized zip lock bags, all containing suspected cannabis that amounted to 230 grams. Benn and his reputed wife, who reside at the same home, were detained. The woman, however, has not been charged.