International Nurses’ Day… Guyanese nurses hailed for unwavering commitment to nation’s health sector

Echoing the sentiments expressed around the world to mark International Nurses’ Day, President David Granger lauded nurses for their unyielding commitment to Guyana’s health sector, especially during the COVID -19 era.

In a brief video message disseminated to the media yesterday, the President acknowledged Guyanese nurses for their critical care in the rural, hinterland and remote parts of the country.

“Their commitment, life saving efforts, even at personal sacrifice at this time is commendable. They might be required to travel long distances on foot, by all terrain vehicles or bus by road or in boats by river or by light aircraft to provide care to the sick or injured. Their service in our homes, hospital and communities from birth to death is well known.”

Further, Granger added that given the prevailing COVID-19 situation, in Guyana, like scores of countries around the world, the nurses’ essential role in the national campaign to overcome this dreaded disease has been highlighted.“Nurses are the foundation and are on the frontlines of the health care work force in our national effort to fight this pandemic.

Our nurses, despite many challenges, continue to serve dutifully, diligently and with dedication even in the face of personal peril. I express thanks to nurses everywhere for their consistent and conscientious service to our country.

I applaud our nurses as they continue to perform their duties with diligence. I encourage all Guyanese to join me in recognising the role nurses play in our communities as we observe international nurses day,” he said.

Complementing the President’s message was one from Minister of Public Health, Ms. Volda Lawrence.

The Public Health Minister too, lauded nurses for their contributions.

She noted that this year’s theme “NURSES: A VOICE TO LEAD NURSING THE WORLD TO HEALTH,” is a significant and fitting slogan especially in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic where nurses worldwide and in Guyana, are at the frontline battling tenaciously and selflessly to save the lives of those who have contracted the dreadful disease.

“May 12th, 2020 marks the International Day of the Nurse, coinciding with the 200th birth Anniversary of the Lady with the Lamp, Florence Nightingale, pioneer of modern nursing.

I wish to take this opportunity with the rest of the world to say Happy Nurses’ Day in recognition of this stalwart cadre of health care professionals, and more particularly to salute our workforce of nurses in Guyana expressing praise and thanks to you for the tremendous work you are doing for our nation.”

In applauding the nation’s nurses, she said, “your tenacity and courage, at this critical time when the Coronavirus disease is deepening its fangs in our beloved country, are demonstrative of your care, consideration and commitment to health for all our people throughout the 10 administrative regions of our country.

I salute you today on this International Nurses’ Day, and let me hasten to remind some of you, that hard work pays good dividends, what you do today for others will help in the fulfilment of your career dream tomorrow,” the Minister said.

In the global context, Lawrence noted the Director General of the WHO, Dr. Tedros Adhadnom’s affirmation (at the 72nd session of the World Health Assembly) that nurses and midwives are the backbone of every health system and that Governments and countries worldwide must invest in nurses and midwives.

She noted that since Nightingale’s time nurses and midwives have played a vital role in providing health services.

“You are the people who devote your lives to caring for mothers and children; giving lifesaving immunizations and health advice; looking after the elderly and generally meeting everyday essential health needs.”

As Guyana faces COVID-19, Lawrence said, “We thank God for all our nurses and midwives in the workplace. You are often, the first and only point of care in your communities. This is the power that you possess as nurses! Yes, you are an ever-present force for good! As a ‘force’ for change, the value of your contribution has been recognized globally; this is the ‘power’ or ‘voice’ you possess to change the world.

Notwithstanding this fact, we hasten to join our voices with our brothers and sisters in other lands to pay tribute to the nurses who have succumbed to COVID-19,” the Minister added.

She continued by calling upon all nurses and midwives to remove barriers to care for the most vulnerable in society. “I’m talking about the elderly, the immune-compromised, those who are differently -abled, and those who choose to be different in their sexual orientation from us.”