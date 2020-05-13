Guyana’s COVID-19 cases climb to 113 – Region 7 confirms first case

The number of local COVID -19 cases continues to climb. Deputy Chief Medical Officer(DCMO), Dr. Karen Gordon-Boyle, announced yesterday that within the last 24 hours the cases have jumped four places, that is, from 109 -113 positive results.

Dr. Gordon–Boyle stated that new cases were discovered as an additional 56 tests were done.

“This brings the total number of persons tested to 986 with 873 persons testing negative. Total number of confirmed cases is now 113. Our COVID-19 deaths remain at 10. Thirty-nine persons have since recovered. There are six persons in our COVID-19 ICU with one incubated, and 67 in institutional isolation,” she said.

Added to this, the DCMO announced that all regions, except three have reported confirmed cases; Cuyuni-Mazaruni, Region Seven has now reported its first confirmed case.

“This means that the Coronavirus is slowly making its way across our entire country. But you know what; you can help arrest and put an end to the spread of this disease. I simply ask you wash your hands, avoid touching your face, eyes, nose and mouth, practice physical distancing and adhere to the curfew.”

As the Ministry’s response efforts continue, she stressed that the general behaviour patterns of the public need to change.

“You continue to flout control measures and to put all at risk. Instead of our curve beginning to flatten, we still see an upward trajectory in positive coronavirus cases. We must seriously think about reducing the transmission of this disease and containing the spread of the virus so that we all can return to normalcy. Isn’t this our ultimate goal?

Therefore, we ask you not only to abide by the rules but those of you who have been in contact with positive cases, we ask you to come forward and provide information about your contacts as well so that you and your loved one can avoid the risk of contracting this disease and possibly losing your life,” Dr Gordon-Boyle appealed.

Additionally, the DCMO lauded all nurses across Guyana on the occasion of International Nurses Day, 2020.

“We do appreciate your outstanding contribution to our citizens and more so now, as you continue to battle COVID-19 rendering yeoman service to those affected by the coronavirus disease. We express a heartfelt thank you for your selfless efforts and join in solidarity with you to celebrate this day, “she said.