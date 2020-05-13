GECOM improves media centre to shelter operatives from rain

Latest update May 13th, 2020 12:59 AM
The Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) improved the media centre yesterday, at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre, after it was revealed that media operatives were left out in the wind and rain.
The GECOM Public Relations Officer Yolanda Ward had apologized for the condition that the media was left to advocate in, and had made efforts to secure further concessions.
Workmen were seen placing a screen on the side of the media centre, from which the rain had beat in. The tents were also more sufficiently covered so that water could not seep in between them.
In addition, a wooden podium was provided so that media operatives could place their microphones. Previously, media operatives had been huddled together to hold microphones toward the interviewer, and could not practice proper social distancing.
May 13, 2020GEORGETOWN, Guyana, CMC – Guyana Amazon Warriors have retained top players from their 2019 Caribbean Premier League (CPL) squad for this year’s season which is set to start in August unless the...
May 13, 2020
May 12, 2020
May 12, 2020
May 12, 2020
May 11, 2020
My good friend, David Hinds has introduced a plethora of dimensions into the discussions on the election impasse. Response... more
Almost every day, on the daily COVID-19 update, the blame for the rising number of confirmed cases of the virus is laid... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Developing countries, including Caribbean Community (CARICOM) states, would make a grave mistake... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]