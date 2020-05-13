Latest update May 13th, 2020 12:59 AM

GECOM improves media centre to shelter operatives from rain

The Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) improved the media centre yesterday, at the Arthur Chung Conference Centre, after it was revealed that media operatives were left out in the wind and rain.
The GECOM Public Relations Officer Yolanda Ward had apologized for the condition that the media was left to advocate in, and had made efforts to secure further concessions.
Workmen were seen placing a screen on the side of the media centre, from which the rain had beat in. The tents were also more sufficiently covered so that water could not seep in between them.
In addition, a wooden podium was provided so that media operatives could place their microphones. Previously, media operatives had been huddled together to hold microphones toward the interviewer, and could not practice proper social distancing.

 

