GECOM adds staff to prep for new workstations

The Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) this morning deployed understudies in preparation for the intended increased workstations at the Arthur Chung Conference Center for the National Recount.

Kaieteur News was informed that 10 staffers were placed at the 10 workstations currently being used.

GECOM’s Public Relations Officer, Yolanda Ward had relayed to the press that after the Commission’s meeting yesterday to revise the 25-day timeline, the suggestion for additional work stations was put forward.

No definitive number of workstations has been reported yet, as the Commission awaits a visit from the National COVID-19 Task Force to assess the Conference Center.

That visit is scheduled for later today.

