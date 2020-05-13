Latest update May 13th, 2020 12:59 AM

Gang of four charged with series of Berbice robberies

May 13, 2020

Four men on Monday appeared in the Whim Magistrate’s court to answer to charges of robbery under arms committed on several persons on the Corentyne.

Charged: John Simon

Charged: Gavin Durant

Charged: Garfield Gray

Appearing before Magistrate Renita Singh were John Simon, 34, a labourer of Lanchaster Village Corentyne Berbice; Gavin Durant called “Son Son”, 33, a labourer of Liverpool Village Corentyne Berbice; Garfield Gray called “Town Sheep”, 50, a cattle farmer of Alness Village Corentyne Berbice, and Samuel Fraser called “Charlie”, 30, a cattle farmer of Alness Village Corentyne Berbice.
They were all arrested and charged with seven counts of robbery under arms committed on Daniel Sony, a business man of Lot 275 Bloomfield, Corentyne; Meena Comarie of Lot 7 13th Street Whim, Corentyne Berbice; Samrita Singh, a businesswoman of Lot 329 Bloomfield Village, Corentyne; Somwattie Rajopaul of Alness Village, Corentyne Berbice; Mandakie Chandan, of Lot 7 Public Road Nurney Corentyne Berbice; Patrisha Mohabhir of Lot 14 John’s Port Mourant, Corentyne Berbice and Steven Rafiek, a business man of Lot 329 Bloomfield Village, Corentyne Berbice.
The charge was laid under section 222 (c) of the Criminal Law Offence Act Chapter 8:01. They all pleaded not guilty and Garfield Gray and Samuel Fraser were placed on $500,000 bail on each count while John Simon was placed on $950,000 bail.
The case was postponed to June 27th for report.
The accused men, a month ago, attacked, robbed and brutalized several persons on the Corentyne. They had stolen a quantity of cash and jewellery during the robberies. One of the victims, Somwattie Rajgopaul, had sustained injuries to her face and body during the ordeal. She had stated that the men were armed with guns and cutlasses. That said night they had also pounced on Mandakie Chandan along with other persons from different villages. Police acting on information had arrested the men sometime after.

 

 

