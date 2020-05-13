Latest update May 13th, 2020 2:46 PM

COVID-19 Task Force is too political in recount restrictions – Jagdeo

Leader of the PPP/C Bharrat Jagdeo

Leader of the People’s Progressive Party/ Civic (PPP/C), Bharrat Jagdeo, is firm of the view that the National COVID-19 Task Force is heavily political in the National Recount restrictions.

During a briefing with the press today, Jagdeo asserted that “It seems as though the restrictions for COVID-19, which are coming from the government, specifically the task force, are all concerned about the elections. This is the only part of the country where they want to uphold COVID protocol.”

It is against this background that Jagdeo emphatically stated that the task force, which is headed by Prime Minister Nagamootoo and Joseph Harmon, is a political one. Anil Nandlall, an executive of the PPP/C shared the same sentiments as Jagdeo.

