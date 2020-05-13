COVID-19 Task Force busy; Stalls plans for new work stations

The Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) was expected to meet with a team from the National COVID-19 Task Force to survey the Arthur Chung Convention Center (ACCC)and allocate areas for new work stations.

However, this scheduled meeting was unable to proceed after GECOM was informed that the Task Force was “otherwise engaged”.

Commissioner Sase Gunraj relayed to the press that the delay in the meeting with NTCF led to several other delays which affected the functionality of the Commission on Day 8.

According to Gunraj, the Commission was unable to have their daily meeting and they also could not meet with the People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C) and the A Partnership For National Unity + Alliance For Change Coalition (APNU/AFC) to address issues that have raised regarding the ongoing recount.

He pointed out that the Task Force will instead meet with the Commission tomorrow at 10 am to make their assessment.