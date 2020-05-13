COVID-19 Task Force busy; Stalls plans for new work stations

Latest update May 13th, 2020 2:46 PM
The Guyana Elections Commission (GECOM) was expected to meet with a team from the National COVID-19 Task Force to survey the Arthur Chung Convention Center (ACCC)and allocate areas for new work stations.
However, this scheduled meeting was unable to proceed after GECOM was informed that the Task Force was “otherwise engaged”.
Commissioner Sase Gunraj relayed to the press that the delay in the meeting with NTCF led to several other delays which affected the functionality of the Commission on Day 8.
According to Gunraj, the Commission was unable to have their daily meeting and they also could not meet with the People’s Progressive Party Civic (PPP/C) and the A Partnership For National Unity + Alliance For Change Coalition (APNU/AFC) to address issues that have raised regarding the ongoing recount.
He pointed out that the Task Force will instead meet with the Commission tomorrow at 10 am to make their assessment.
May 13, 2020GEORGETOWN, Guyana, CMC – Guyana Amazon Warriors have retained top players from their 2019 Caribbean Premier League (CPL) squad for this year’s season which is set to start in August unless the...
May 13, 2020
May 12, 2020
May 12, 2020
May 12, 2020
May 11, 2020
My good friend, David Hinds has introduced a plethora of dimensions into the discussions on the election impasse. Response... more
Almost every day, on the daily COVID-19 update, the blame for the rising number of confirmed cases of the virus is laid... more
By Sir Ronald Sanders Developing countries, including Caribbean Community (CARICOM) states, would make a grave mistake... more
Editor’s Note, If your sent letter was not published and you felt its contents were valid and devoid of libel or personal attacks, please contact us by phone or email.
Feel free to send us your comments and/or criticisms.
Contact: 624-6456; 225-8452; 225-8458; 225-8463; 225-8465; 225-8473 or 225-8491.
Or by Email: [email protected] / [email protected]