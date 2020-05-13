COVID-19 positive man recaptured after escaping isolation facility

– 11 persons quarantined, 3 isolated as a result

Eleven persons are now quarantined and another three isolated at the Lethem’s Hospital Isolation Facility after Hamlef Dasilva was tested positive for Covid-19.

According to Region Nine Executive Officer, Carl Parker, the 11 persons quarantined are hospital staffers who came into contact with Da Silva before he was isolated and tested.

The remaining three currently isolated, however, were hunted down by Police after the man escaped from the isolation facility Monday evening. It is believed that after Da Silva fled, these persons may have come into contact with him.

Upon discovering that the Covid-19 patient had escaped, the Lethem authorities immediately secured permission to publish the man’s identity and issued an emergency warning. This led to the detention of Da Silva by Brazilian authorities late Tuesday at Bonfim, in neighbouring Brazil. The authorities wasted no time in transporting the man to the Bonfim hospital where he was isolated once again.

Authorities in Lethem were immediately contacted and a decision was made to keep Da Silva under guard at the Brazilian hospital prohibiting his return. Nevertheless, because Da Silva is a Guyanese national, this publication understands that treatment will be sent from Guyana to ensure his speedy recovery.

Parker said, it is rumoured that after leaving the Lethem Hospital Da Silva swam across the Takatu River into neighbouring Brazil to evade authorities.

But because of the fact that Da Silva is a well known businessman in the town of Lethem with an active social life, authorities are taking no chance in locating persons he might have infected.

Kaieteur News was told that Police were handed a list of names of people who might have met the businessman before and after his escape bid. All residents of Lethem are also being urged to be “brave” and come forward if they have had any physical contact with the Covid-19 patient.

Before receiving his Coronavirus results

Da Silva, currently a resident of Bonfim, fell ill recently and made his way down to the Bonfim Hospital for a malaria test. Realizing that his symptoms mimicked that of Coronavirus, the Brazilian health professionals ordered that the man be tested for the disease as well. But his test sample had to be sent further to Boa Vista. This granted Da Silva the opportunity to leave the premises and crossed the border illegally into Lethem. On Saturday last he showed up at the Lethem Hospital requesting medical attention for malaria. After a consultation, it was noted once again that he possessed Coronavirus symptoms. He was immediately taken into isolation and tested, later that evening his results returned positive.