Bushlot Library/ICT Hub destroyed in early morning fire – arson suspected

The Guyana Fire Service on the West Coast of Berbice is currently investigating a fire that occurred at Bushlot Village.

Kaieteur News was informed that sometime around 3:30am yesterday, as a resident awoke to prepare for his usual fasting and praying session, he noticed smoke emanating from the nearby community centre ground where a library/ICT hub is situated.

Chairperson of the Bushlot Community Development Council and Community Development Officer to the Ministry of Communities in Region Five, Ms. Latchmin Azeez, told this publication that the resident, after seeing the flames, immediately contacted the fire service.

Azeez disclosed that the now destroyed structure “had thousands of books, a huge table and some chairs. The government had installed equipment for an ICT hub some two years ago…” The facility, she disclosed was managed by the Neighbourhood Democratic Council (NDC).

She, however, noted that it was non-functional.

This newspaper was informed that many items were stolen from the facility shortly after it was built.

Meanwhile, a senior fire service official confirmed that an investigation has been launched since information provided suggests that the conflagration was the result of arson.